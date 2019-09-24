Feds approve South Dakota disaster declaration

South Dakota will receive federal funds to help repair damage from spring storms.

The Trump administration has approved South Dakota’s disaster declaration prompted by spring storms and flooding between May 26 and June 7.

The counties involved include Aurora, Bennett, Brule, Butte, Campbell, Custer, Deuel, Fall River, Gregory, Haakon, Hamlin, Hanson, Jackson, Jones, Lyman, Meade, Mellette, Pennington, Sanborn, Todd, Tripp, Turner, Union, Walworth, and Ziebach.

The disaster declaration is also for the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation and the Rosebud Reservation.

