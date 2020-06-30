Federal judge sides with South Dakota prisoners on nude images

A federal judge has ruled a South Dakota corrections policy that bans prisoners from possessing nude pictures that aren’t sexually explicit is unconstitutional.

Judge Larry Piersol says the policy that also bans written works that contain sexual references is overly broad and cuts off the inmates access to literature, including Shakespeare.

The ruling is the result of a lawsuit filed by Charles Sisney, 52, who is serving a life sentence for the murder of his girlfriend in Sioux Falls.

Piersol found that while the Department of Corrections has an interest in banning pornography and sexually explicit material, banning simple nudity and written scenes goes too far.

