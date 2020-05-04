Fed judge nixes hundreds of oil and gas leases

A federal judge has canceled nearly 300 oil and gas leases in Montana.

U.S. District Judge Brian Morris ruled Friday the U.S. Bureau of Land Management failed to properly analyze the risks to the environment and water supply before holding the lease sales in 2017 and 2018.

The 287 leases cover approximately 227 square miles across central and eastern Montana. BLM officials had concluded the leases followed the law and the risks minimal to natural resources.

Three residents and two environmental groups sued, saying the agency didn't consider the effects of shallow hydraulic fracturing. The agency said it stands by its environmental analysis.