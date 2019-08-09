Father-son motorcycle duo bonds during first ride to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

This father-son duo rode South to experience their first-ever Sturgis Rally, and were amazed by all the bikes and unique customizations.

"I was a great ride all the way down, we have new bikes and we decided to come down here and enjoy the ride, enjoy the moment here," said Eddie Botello, rally-goer.

Originally from Arizona, the duo rode five hours from North Dakota to spend some quality time together, and to show off their loud and proud, custom-made motorcycles.

"Pretty excited, father and son bonding time, it couldn't get anymore better with more bikes," said Sebastian Botello.

"I think it's great, he's old enough to do just about anything he wants and he wanted to come to Sturgis, and we said we're going," said Eddie Botello.

After being at the rally for only 20 minutes, they had already seen more than 500 bikes, and have some advice for families who haven't experienced the rally yet.

"It's something you have to do, you have to come here, at least once in your life to enjoy the moment," said Eddie Botello.

"... couldn't agree more with you," said Sebastian Botello.

With next year being the 80th Sturgis Rally, the Botello's are just some of the many rally-goers who are ready for an even louder celebration in 2020.