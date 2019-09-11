Father, son died in Todd County plane crash

A father and his teenage son who farmed near the border of South Dakota and Nebraska have died in a single-engine plane crash.

Todd County, South Dakota Sheriff Barry Bailey identifies the victims as 39-year-old Clint VanderWey and his 16-year-old son, Jed VanderWey. Both were killed when their Cessna 140 crashed in a pasture near the family's farm.

Wayne Rundback was Clint VanderWey's father-in-law and Jed's grandfather. Rundback says Clint VanderWey would fly to monitor his irrigation service.

Rundback says the two left in the plane Sunday evening, and a search-and-rescue mission began around 10 p.m.

Jed VanderWey had just started school as a sophomore. KVSH Radio reports Valentine Community School made counselors available.

Funeral services will be held Monday at United Methodist Church in Valentine. Federal authorities are investigating.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

