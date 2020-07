A 37-year-old man is presumed to have drowned Friday afternoon in the Missouri River south of the Oahe Dam.

According to the Stanley County Sheriff’s Office, the man jumped into the river to save his 8-year-old son who had fallen in from a moving boat. The child was saved but the father, who was not wearing a life jacket, was swept downriver.

The Stanley County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies are searching for the man. His name has not been released.