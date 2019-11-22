Father and son reunited after stroke, Safe Families for Children kept the family together

"And this is my youngest, Josepth," said Arthur Saunders, a single dad and Rapid City resident.

At the beginning of the year, Arthur Saunders had a stroke.. requiring him to stay in the hospital for an entire month. That's when Safe Families for Children stepped in.

"By the time I got admitted the Safe Families representative put my mind at ease that everything was going to be okay and everything is on track," said Saunders.

Being a single dad, Saunders had no place for his son, 9-year-old Joseph to stay. When the school contacted Safe Families, Josepth was placed with a host family while his dad recovered.

"You know they opened up their home and their arms and gave him love to where this was just a hiccup for him instead of a traumatic experience," said Saunders.

Founded in 2003, Safe Families for Children helps families during a temporary crisis. During difficult times, screened, volunteer host families take in children for short periods of time.

Renee and Claton Butcher are a volunteer host family for Safe Families for Children.

"We've had 11 babies over the last two years and four sets of those were twins. All the babies that we've had have gone back to their families," said Claton Butcher.

Wanting to help in some way, the Butcher family thought being a volunteer host family was a good fit.

"When the placement is done and the parents have their situation figured we just hand them right back, and I love that part is bringing them back to their parents," said Renee Butcher.

Children placed by Safe Families are not victims of abuse or neglect, which separates the organization from foster care and parents still have full custody of their children.

"We text, we send pictures, I mean we can have a very open and communicative relationship with them so that we can keep them updated," said Renee Butcher.

"They brought him by (Joe) to visit with me periodically," said Saunders.

Saunders said Joe still sees the family he stayed with, connecting on Facebook and playing at the park.. and he's thankful for the experience.

