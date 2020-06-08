Fate of 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally still in city council's hands

The fate of this year's 80th Sturgis Motorcycle remains up in the air.

But a decision is getting closer.

For hours on Monday night, about 100 people gathered at a special Sturgis City Council meeting to discuss whether the big annual event should still take place or not.

Three options for the council to choose from were laid out for the public: cancel this year's event, proceed with caution, or postpone until next year.

Some employees and business owners expressed their concerns about profit margins should the Rally not proceed as planned.

With the pandemic hitting small businesses hard, entrepreneurs explained how dire it is for them to serve the hundreds of thousands of people the Rally attracts.

One resident said it's just time to get out of the house.

"We've been cooped up, wrapped up for three months now. People want to get out and enjoy their freedom again. Give them that opportunity," the Sturgis resident said.

Other residents said the local hospital is not ready to treat people if an influx of coronavirus cases come in.

A local nurse said there are not enough medical beds available to deal with trauma patients and COVID-19 patients at the same time.

"In many rallies past we ran out of ICU beds," the nurse said. "We did organ donations. We could not have vacation for three weeks around the rally. We had mandatory extra shifts. We had mandatory on call time. And that's your regular rallies. Not your 80th Rally and not your 80th Rally with COVID."

The City Council will make an official decision on June 15th.