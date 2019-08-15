Fatal crash near Buffalo, WY on Wednesday

A man is dead following a crash near Buffalo, Wyo, making him the 104th person to parish on Wyoming roads this year, compared to 65 in 2018.

The accident happened when 55-year-old Rebecca L. Marshall, of Poulsbo, Wash., was driving a pickup truck pulling a mini camper. Marshall was heading west when the camper started to sway, causing her to lose control and roll the vehicle.

Her passenger, 70-year-old Steven E. Marshall of Poulsbo, Wash., died at the scene. Rebecca Marshall was transported to Johnson County Memorial Hospital.

Driver inexperience is being investigated as a possible cause of the accident.