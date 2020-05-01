Fatal crash east of Wright on Thursday

On Thursday evening, a fatal collision occurred near mile marker 57 on Wyoming Highway 450 east of Wright. A car crossed the center line on a curve and ran head-on with a truck on the other side of the road.

The driver of the car, identified as 39-year-old Kandi L. Tanner, of St. George, Utah, died from her injuries at the scene of the crash. A child in the car was transported to the Campbell County Memorial Hospital.

As for the truck, the driver, 59-year-old Tammy Elliott of Newcastle, Wyoming, and all passengers, 60-year-old Kent Elliott of Newcastle, Wyoming, 18-year-old Steven Elliott of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and two children were all transported to the Campbell County Memorial Hospital for injuries.

There is no word on the status of the injuries from this fatal crash. All parties involved were wearing seatbelts.

Driver inattention from Kandi Tanner is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.