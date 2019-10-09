Fatal crash east of Moorcroft

On Monday, Oct. 7 a fatal crash occurred on I-90 east of Moorcroft, Wyoming.

A car was traveling eastbound on I-90 when the driver over-corrected after entering the median. The car overturned and the driver succumbed to his injuries.

The driver has been identified as 57-year-old Woodland Hills, Calif. resident David Segal. Segal was wearing his seatbelt during the time of the crash.

Driver inattention is being investigated as a possible contributing factor. This is the 127th fatality on Wyoming's roadways compared to 91 in 2018 to date.