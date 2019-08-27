Farmers Almanac states a bad winter ahead

The Farmers Almanac predicted a harsh winter this year, but some people like Bill Boylan haven't gotten around to reading it.

"I have not read the Farmers Almanac for years maybe i should start that again," says Boylan. "It used to be, years ago of course when we were an agricultural society everyone read the Farmers Almanac."

Last year the almanac predicted a harsher winter than we had.

And this year, they're stating snow as early as September and colder than normal temperatures in January.

Gunar Dzintars remembers getting snow as early as September... but that was a few years ago.

"About halfway through September there was a freak snow storm that moved through and I wanted to go up water skiing during the snow storm because I thought it would make a good picture," says Dzintars.

One thing that confuses people, there are three different almanacs and they all say something different.

The Farmers Almanac has been around for hundreds of years using formulas to determine the weather, but there is a science side.

Chief Meteorologist Mike Modrick says, "It's kind of a romantic notion or romantic idea our forefathers in the 1600s came up with a secret formula and it's better than science, but science is what we live by today."

Scientific computer models predict day to day storms and the seasons, while the vaguely written almanac could be consider more like entertainment in our modern world.

