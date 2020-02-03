Farm to table, but what about farm to school?

For more than a year, Wall School District has been serving local beef in their school lunches and head cook Lynn Dunker thinks it has gone pretty well.

"Its been very well received in our community, it works really nice with the size of the school that we are," said Dunker.

And the finished cut of beef isn't the only local part. Wall Meats owner Kenneth Charfauros is part of the process.

"Wall Meats' role is to actually do all the processing of our local beef and then into a point where Lynn at the school in Wall, we provide to her that requirement of nutritional value and protein to fat content," said Charfauros. "All that is required for her to serve to our school kids.

The farm to school model means thousands of pounds of beef made it to the Wall school lunch trays, two thousand four hundred pounds in 2019.

"I think anytime you could teach kids where their food is coming from, how it's made, it's a benefit all around," said Dunker. "They have local farmer school programs, gardening programs that kind of happen at different schools and it's really good to know where your beef is coming from too especially in the AG community that we live in."

Currently, the initiative is in seven schools across western South Dakota and it's only growing.

"The vision is to actually build a bigger plant so we can reach out and accommodate all other schools that I can't currently help produce meat for," said Charfauros.

