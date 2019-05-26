Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que has a plan if there is a food recall

Memorial weekend means firing up the grills for some delicious barbecue. But, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced a recall on 62,000 pounds of raw beef because of E. coli concerns Wednesday.

The USDA announced a recall on more than 40 products of raw beef.

The main cuts are ribeye steaks, brisket and ribs, which are the type of meats Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que on Eglin Street uses the most.

Fortunately, the restaurant is not affected by the recall. But if the restaurant was affected, there is a system in place.

"We'd have to go through our lot numbers and codes and orders and everything like that and then take pictures and discard that product as soon as possible. So, nobody gets endangered by it," Tom Puzzo, Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que General Manager, said.

Puzzo said Memorial Day weekend is a special time because it kickoffs the tourist season for them.

To prepare for the influx of people, they order extra french fries, corn on the cob and of course, meat. The restaurant orders about 700 to 800 pounds of meat a week but specifically for Memorial Day weekend they order about 200 pounds more.

Staff increases are normal around this time too. The restaurant hired an extra five to seven people to cover the extra 25 shifts a week the managers have added.

But, Puzzo said restaurant sales are at the mercy of mother nature. Though they receive plenty of customers on clear sunny days, wet and rainy ones are more profitable days.

"We increase our takeout business by about 10 to 15 percent. If it's nice out, obviously, people want to do their own little barbecue and everything like that. But sometimes they chose us for takeout as well," Puzzo said.