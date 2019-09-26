Family of Serenity Dennard donate to search efforts

It's been eight months since Serenity Dennard went missing in the Black Hills.

The search efforts through the difficult terrain have not gone unnoticed as family members of Serenity are thanking searchers.

The Dennard's made a donation to the Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department Sept. 26 with money raised in Serenity's hometown of Sturgis.

Serenity's stepmother said she's blown away by the support from the community.

"You think I'm going to go out there, my mom instincts are going to kick in, I'm going to know where to go, we're going to find her, it is never ending, you get out there, you walk up a hill, there's another hill, you don't know which way to turn which path to take, and so the fact that they go out as much as they can, that they go out this often, that the dogs are out there, some days it's hot, some days it's cold, it's crazy to me and I owe them my world," said Kasandra Dennard, stepmother of Serenity.

Raising more than 13,000 dollars for volunteer agencies to help with their search efforts, Serenity's stepmother hopes the searchers can bring out more dog teams and above all find Serenity.

