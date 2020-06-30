Family food truck night still having success after four years

Over the past few years, food trucks have grown in popularity, and that is no different here in Rapid City

Four years ago the owners of the Good Stuffed food truck got together with other local food truck owners to host a family food truck night at Sioux Park.

The park gives plenty of room for everyone to park and set up, and an extra bonus this year is the park is big enough to allow for social distancing.

Over the four years, food trucks have come and gone, but one thing stays the same... the bonds that are built.

"It is amazing to build it with everyone, your customers that keep coming back and with the food truck owners themselves. Everyone has their bonds and we all get along and love each other," Says, Jesse Lee, The Good Stuffed

You can join in on Family Food truck night every Tuesday from 5-8 PM