Family fears parents dead after 3-year-old found sleeping in box on N.Y. porch

Police in New York have two mysteries on their hands that may or may not be connected after a 3-year-old boy was found sleeping on a stranger’s front porch, just over half a mile away from a badly burned car.

Lois Augsburger found 3-year-old Noelvin, who was wearing only a pull-up diaper, asleep around 8 a.m. Monday in a cardboard box on her front porch in Buffalo, N.Y.

“He must’ve heard me open the door. He came crawling out of the box, and he had the blanket around him. I picked him up, and I hugged him,” Augsburger said. "He was saying the car was burning up. The car was burning up. That's all he kept saying."

Hours later, social media posts looking for Noelvin’s family were spotted by his grandmothers from Florida.

Both women immediately flew to Buffalo because they haven’t heard from the boy’s parents – 24-year-old Nicole Plaud and 31-year-old Miguel Valentin-Colon – and a family friend they were traveling with since Sunday evening.

"He was a loved child. He is a loved child. His parents loved him very much. He was always with them. They were great parents,” said Zenaida Colon, the boy’s paternal grandmother.

The family’s biggest fear is that Noelvin’s parents could be the possible human remains discovered in a burned-out vehicle, just over a half mile away from where the 3-year-old was found.

Police say the vehicle fire was extremely hot, and it’s believed to have begun burning around 3 a.m. Monday before eventually extinguishing itself.

"I can't stress enough how complicated of an investigation this is,” said Capt. Jeff Rinaldo with the Buffalo Police Department. "The vehicle was badly, badly damaged from the fire, almost to the point that we cannot tell what type of vehicle it is or the contents of the vehicle."

Police want to hear from anyone who has seen Plaud and Valentin-Colon or the friend they were traveling with.

Noelvin is currently in the custody of Child Protective Services, but they are in the process of reuniting him with his family.

