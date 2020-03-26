Family Fare to offer free, same-day prescription delivery

Family Fare's parent company, SpartanNash, announced on Thursday, March 26 that it will offer free, same-day prescription delivery. This includes the Family Fare stores in South Dakota.

The free, same-day prescription delivery services will begin Wednesday, April 1 at most locations.

“We are waiving any and all delivery fees on prescriptions as a way to help our store guests comply with the shelter in place orders in effect across the country, especially those with higher-risk conditions,” said Lori Raya, SpartanNash EVP and Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer. “As health care providers, we want the best outcome for our patients. This change helps us ensure that store guests of all ages have every option available to them – at no extra charge – when it comes to filling their prescriptions during these uncertain times.”

In keeping with social distancing guidelines, all deliveries will be touchless; the prescription will be placed on the porch, and the delivery driver will step back and call the store guest to let them know it is ready for them to pick up. Once the driver has visual confirmation the prescription has been picked up, they will continue their delivery route. Free, same-day prescription delivery will be available for store guests within a 10-mile radius of their local SpartanNash-owned store, with delivery times varying by location.

For questions and to sign up for this free service, store guests should contact their local SpartanNash-owned pharmacy, including Family Fare. Pharmacists can also assist with transferring prescriptions from other pharmacies, if needed.