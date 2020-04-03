Family Fare announces bonus pay for hourly frontline associates

SpartanNash, the parent company that owns Family Fare, announced on Friday, April 3 that more than 16,000 part- and full-time hourly frontline associates will receive an additional $2 per hour for all hours worked between April 5 and April 25. The frontline bonus pay will apply to hourly SpartanNash associates working in its 155 company-owned stores.

This includes the Family Fare stores in Rapid City.

This frontline bonus pay is in addition to an associate appreciation bonus for all hourly frontline associates, which provided each associate with an additional $25 bonus each week between March 1 and April 25. The Company has also enhanced its associate discount in its company-owned retail stores to 20 percent off during the same timeframe. SpartanNash has also invested in personal protective equipment (PPE), sneeze guards, increased safety and sanitation measures and additional staffing (details outlined below).

“Our world is changing rapidly during the coronavirus pandemic, but what hasn’t changed is the unwavering commitment of our family of associates, who are on the front lines ensuring our neighbors, customers, military families and those most at risk receive the essential food, medicine and groceries they need,” Interim President and CEO Dennis Eidson said. “These financial incentives are our way of giving back to the hourly frontline associates who are giving so much during these unprecedented times.”

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, SpartanNash has maintained two top priorities: the well-being and safety of its family of associates, customers and communities; and supporting health officials and government leaders to contain the virus.

Increased safety and sanitation efforts include:

• Installing 1,420 36-square-inch clear plexiglass sneeze guards at every cashier station, deli counter, pharmacy, coffee kiosk, customer service center and fuel center checkout. Sneeze guards were also installed in distribution center receiving areas.

• All associate are able to wear gloves and facemasks. The Company has purchased facemasks and gloves for all frontline associates working in its 18 distribution centers, 155 retail stores and Caito Foods facilities and expects to have the PPE available by mid-April.

• Placing signs and marking the floor at the customer service desk, delis, pharmacies, self-checkouts, regular register lanes and other locations throughout the store to remind store guests and associates to remain six feet apart whenever possible.

• Setting aside time twice per week for store guests most at risk of contracting coronavirus, including seniors, pregnant women and immunocompromised individuals. Reserved hours are every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

• Offering free, same-day home delivery of prescription medications at 88 SpartanNash pharmacies in seven states.

• Increasing Fast Lane staffing levels to best accommodate the more than threefold increase in the number of customers shopping online at the Company’s 68 retail stores that offer Fast Lane services and providing home delivery to 45 zip codes.

• Instructing associates to take their temperature at home before coming onsite to a SpartanNash location, as well as onsite health status screenings for all associates upon arrival.

• Suspending service at self-serve areas in all stores, including salad bars, soup bars and donut cases.

• Suspending bottle returns, discontinuing the use of reusable bags, and all sales are final, due to the increased risk of cross-contamination.

• Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and protocols for safety, prevention and cleaning, including sanitizing high-touch surfaces, such as food service counters, checkout lanes, conveyor belts, fuel pump handles, pin pads and touch screens at least every 30 minutes. In distribution centers, high-touch areas including time clocks, headsets and equipment controls are also sanitized at least every 30 minutes.

Additional resources to help associates include:

• Extending sick leave benefits to ensure associates who are sick or are displaying symptoms of coronavirus are able to remain off work until they are symptom-free. SpartanNash’s expanded sick time provides a maximum of 80 hours of paid leave.

• Reminders of Total Rewards benefits available to all associates, including telemedicine visits, employee assistance programs for mental and physical wellbeing as well as childcare assistance, and prescription drug coverage. Telemedicine visits and COVID-19 testing fees have been waived since the onset of the pandemic.

• Expanding the company’s discount and referral bonus programs to provide associates with additional ways to save money and earn financial incentives.

• Access to the company’s HR Helpline for answers to any benefits questions or other concerns.

• Recruiting and onboarding more than 1,300 new hires in the last two weeks to support current associates and provide career opportunities to displaced workers.