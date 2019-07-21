Families welcome home soldiers from year-long deployment

People gave a warm "Welcome Home" to soldiers from the South Dakota National Guard.

In May, 26 soldiers returned home after nearly a year-long deployment to the Middle East.

And on Sunday community members showed their appreciation through prayer and applause.

After the welcome home ceremony, people also got to shake hands with the guardsmen.

One soldier says although it was hard being away from his family, it's good to be home now.

"It's phenomenal. It's great. I can drive my own car. I can go and eat anything I want. You're not trapped in one little area. You can just go wherever you want, be free to go and do whatever needs to be done," said Sergeant First Class Shawn Jensen of the South Dakota National Guard.

While deployed the Rapid City-based unit provided aviation maintenance and repair support for the U.S. Army.

And deployment is tough not only for the soldiers but for their loved ones as well.

"Bunches and bunches of tears, loneliness, sadness," said Margaret Jensen, the 11-year-old daughter of Shawn Jensen.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem says the unit's dedication did not go unnoticed.

She says they highly overachieved and performed faster than the unit they replaced.

"What's special about this unit, with each of them being recognized for their exemplary work, that's just something to really put down in the history books. For me as their commander in chief, I so appreciate their willingness to be leaders, to set the example, and not just here in South Dakota, but across the country and the world," said Noem.

Along with Governor Noem, Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden also attended the ceremony.

