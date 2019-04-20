Families have a hoppin' time at Eggstravaganza

It's that time of year again when it's safe to put all your eggs in one basket.

On Saturday kids got a lot of eggs-ercise as they raced for Easter eggs at Memorial Park.

In less than five minutes the grass was already cleared of the plastic orbs.

Many kids tore open their eggs right away, finding egg-cellent treats like candy and toys.

Ekara Hanna, 10 years old, says, "Because finding the eggs and I always spend time with my family on Easter."

After the egg hunt families hopped over to Main Street Square for more activities at the 7th annual Eggstravaganza.

Many families welcomed the sunny-side up weather after two spring snow storms.

Christian Plaskett, father of two, Eggstravaganza attendee, says, "It feels good actually to wear some shorts now, too. I like the good weather. I'm from the islands so this weather is good for me. I just want to see smiles on my kids faces so when they're happy I'm happy."

During Eggstravaganza, kids could ride the train, play with bubbles, and jump in bouncy houses.

And of course, they also had the chance to snap a picture with the Easter Bunny.

Ekara Hanna says, "My favorite part is where I can pet the animals because I just love animals."

Event Coordinator Amanda Estrada estimates about 5,000 people enjoy the event throughout the day.

Amanda Estrada, event coordinator, Main Street Square, says, "I like to see the kids walking around with their Easter baskets and then also with their eggs. I didn't get a chance to make it over to the park, but I heard that the Easter Egg Hunt went by pretty quickly so that's always fun to watch so I've heard. Also the Easter Bunny, watching the Easter Bunny and how the kids interact with him. That's pretty fun."

Our very own reporter and weekend anchor Travis Cummings even emceed Eggstravaganza.