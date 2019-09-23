Fall is here and so is Oktoberfest

It started as a wedding festival over 200 years ago in the early 1800's in Germany, and tomorrow marks the official start of Okoberfest.

Lost Cabin Beer Company launches a new beer named Oaktober.

The world's largest folk festival attracts millions of people to Munich, Germany, the very birthplace of Oktoberfest.

This 16 day event is a celebration of Bavarian Culture and offers a variety of events, attractions, music and most importantly beer.

"I love Oktoberfest," said Jeff Brekel with Left Hand Brewing Company. "I got to go in 1999 and it was probably one of the most fun festivals I've ever been to around the world, everybody hanging out, everybody just comes together to celebrate the wedding of Prince Ludwig and Princess Therese."

Deadwood's Annual Oktoberfest is a popular celebration here in the Black Hills but that's just one of many that are held in the area during Oktoberfest.

"We got Everyday Jakes here doing German Food, we have some specialty tappings," said Jesse Scheitler with Lost Cabin Beer Co. "We have a stein hoist, we have the happy wanderers here doing some polka music so you can get your chicken dance going on and it's a really fun time."

Many bars and breweries are selling or making German Style beer not only for Oktoberfest but to pay homage to the ancient German brewers.

"Brewing History goes back 3,000 or so years and Germany was one of the first to set some styles and consistently brew throughout the years," said Scheitler

"German Breweries pioneered a lot of the styles that we really enjoy these days and they did it right and new breweries are still using the same processes," said Justin Henrichsen, propietor, Independent Ale House, "the same ingredients that they laid the basis down back when they did."

Oktoberfest is not only a celebration of German culture, it also marks the turning of the seasons.

"The thing that I love about Oktoberfest personally is that the Summer is over," said Scheitler, "things are starting to slow down and it's just a good time to enjoy the fall and look at the colors and drink some good beer."

Deawood is holding their Oktoberfest October 3-5.

