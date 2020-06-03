Fall River Health Services to provide for VA Black Hills Health CareSystem Veterans

Fall River Health Services is pleased to announce that they have been added as a contracted community provider for VA Black Hills Health CareSystem Veterans. Eligible Veterans may choose to use the urgent care benefit at Fall River Health Services located at 1201 Highway 71 in Hot Springs.

In order to qualify for this benefit, the Veteran must be a current patient of VA Black Hills Health Care System. Upon registration, a phone call will be made to verify that the visit will be covered under the Urgent Care Benefit of the VA Mission Act.

For further detailed information please go to their website or call at (605) 745-8910.