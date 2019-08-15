Fair's roots lie in agriculture

This is a good time of year for fair fans, with the Central States Fair set to open this year's run Friday.

The rides are up and ready to go on the midway and vendors are doing their final setups before the gates open on Friday.

But the roots of the fair lie in agriculture.

Fair organizers say the numbers are good for this year's livestock events at the fair.

They've got the usual cattle show and the Pen of Three is back again along with the youth shows.

And they're adding a longhorn measuring competition and a longhorn sale to the mix this year.

Fair livestock/marketing coordinator Amanda Kammerer says, "That's very exciting because that's pulling from quite a few different states, so there's going to be a few people coming from Colorado, Texas. We have buyers out of California that are interested so it's actually really exciting. There's nothing else like that up here in this country. Longhorns are more down in the South so it's kind of new and exciting to get that up here in the North."

The longhorn measuring competition is set for Friday.

The fair runs through Sunday August 25th.

