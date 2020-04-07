Face coverings don't take the place of social distancing

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now say cloth face coverings can help defend against the coronavirus, Rapid City health experts stress that they do not take the place of social distancing.

Face coverings, according to the CDC, help in public places where social distancing is difficult. There is concern that people might believe they can fudge on social distancing because they have a mask.

"The Monument Health COVID-19 Clinical Team reminds everyone that social distancing remains the best strategy for preventing the spread of the disease," Monument Health stated in a release. "There is concern that cloth masks could give wearers a false sense of security, causing them to venture out in public instead of staying home. A cloth face covering will not likely protect you from COVID-19, but if you’re already carrying the virus, your mask will help prevent you from spreading it to others.

"The best way to protect yourself is to stay home, wash your hands often and keep surfaces clean and disinfected. If you must go out, try to stay at least six feet from other people."

