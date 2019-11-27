FEMA rejects South Dakota's assistance request appeal

South Dakotans affected by the autumn storms that slammed the state won't be seeing much help at the federal level after an appeal for aid gets the axe.

According to a press release by the Department of Public Safety, FEMA denied the state's appeal for a presidential disaster declaration last week.

Flash flooding and tornadoes wrecked public roads and forced evacuations throughout the state in six counties.

The severity of flooding in Custer County led officials to close the town of Custer during the Sturgis Rally, and the town of Burke was ripped by a tornado - destroying its civic center.

The denial comes after FEMA already killed the state's initial request for aid.

In the release, Noem said she was "disappointed both by the initial decision and now the denial of the appeal."

The South Dakota Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters will aid people with individual recovery needs in the meantime.