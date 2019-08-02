FCC Chairman highly encourages businesses to get direct 9-1-1 dialing

During an emergency, every second counts.

Federal Communications Chairman Ajit Pai sits in a hearing on August 1, where the FCC voted to implement the rules to enforce Kari's Law. (Source: Gray DC)

A new law is going to make it easier for people to get emergency help. Kari’s Law

Will require direct 9-1-1 dialing without the need to dial extra digits.

Kari’s law will make sure that people don’t have to dial a number to dial out when they are calling 9-1-1 in an emergency. But the law only applies to multi-line phones installed or manufactured *after February 2020.

So what about older phones?

DC Bureau’s Jillian Angeline spoke with Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai.

He wants to make sure every phone can call 9-1-1 without the extra digit. Pai said there’s a simple fix.

“We’re gonna keep banging the drum. Every single time I talk to these equipment manufacturers or service providers or folks in the hotel and lodging industry, I’ve consistently said, look there’s a simple fix,” said FCC Chairman Pai.

“We want to make sure there’s not an access code, a 9 or an 8 or whatever number standing in the way,” he said.

Pai said he has received a positive response from the industry about the upgrades.

If you have one of these multi-line phones, Pai is encouraging you to contact the companies that maintains those phones.

