FBI offers reward in Eagle Butte double murder

The Federal Bureau of Investigation continues to try to solve a March 2019 double murder that happened in Eagle Butte.

The FBI is offering a $5,000 being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the murders of Delmas Traversie Jr., and Carmen Charger.

According to a release from the FBI, agents have been "running down leads aggressively over the past year. We now need the public’s help to help us solve the crimes. Someone knows something. We ask them to call us or their local law enforcement."

From March 13, 2019, through March 15, 2019, a snow storm occurred in most of South Dakota. Traversie, Jr., 63, and Charger, 39, were killed at House 717, No Heart Housing, in Eagle Butte around that time. Anyone with information related to their deaths or related to the presence of individuals frequenting House 717 around the time of this snow storm is asked to contact the FBI.

Anyone with information concerning this case can contact the FBI's Minneapolis Field Office at (763) 569-8000. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at: https://tips.fbi.gov.