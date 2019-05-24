Exterior photograph of new arena revealed

The Rushmore Plaza Civic Center expansion project showed a glimpse into its future today.

Exterior photograph of the new arena. Groundbreaking expected this fall.

City officials have released the first look at the exterior design of the brand new arena, though its grand opening is not until the fall of 2021. The new design shows a step in the right direction towards the opening of the arena. While hosting a wide variety of events, like Rodeo Rapid City and the Lakota Nation Invitational, the nearly 250 thousand square foot space is designed to cater to the next generation of fans with a look aiming to make attendees feel closer to home in the Black Hills.

"We wanted to make sure that the exterior was true to our area we wanted to make sure that it would enhance the beautiful features we have around Rapid City and the Black Hills," said Deputy Director of the Civic Center Jayne Kraeger, "and I think the picture will dictate that."

The venues future designs will showcase more features, like open concourses and social spaces. A variety of premium seating options will also be available. Executive Director of the Civic Center Craig Baltzer is looking forward to the new arenas progress.

"We're just months away from seeing big changes at the Civic Center," said Baltzer. "This new arena will represent our city and region in a way that we have not seen in a number of years and people will be amazed at how well this new venue enhances the experience for all our guests."

Groundbreaking is set for this fall when Mortenson and Scull Construction begin work. The new arena is expected to be open in the fall of 2021.

