Houston building explosion shakes city, scatters debris

A large explosion at an apparent industrial building in Houston was felt for miles away, left rubble scattered in the area and damaged nearby homes.

An apparent industrial building explosion has caused a fire and damage in Houston Friday morning. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

The Houston Fire Department says one person was taken to a hospital because of the Friday blast.

The explosion shook other buildings about 4:30 a.m. The explosion appeared to be centered on an industrial building and some nearby homes were damaged.

Houston police tweeted that they were responding and officers were blocking off streets in the area.

A fire burned following the explosion and authorities kept people from the area.

