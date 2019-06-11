Expect to see smoke at Ellsworth AFB Wednesday

You might see smoke coming from the Ellsworth Air Force Base flight line Wednesday.

The 28th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department will conduct regularly scheduled fire pit training at 10 a.m. Ellsworth firefighters periodically train in fire pits in an effort to ensure crews are prepared to respond to real world emergencies and aircraft fires.

This week’s training includes scenarios with South Dakota National Guard units. Training helps the two services develop joint tactics by sharing best practices.

The joint training will be conducted in an enclosed area without the use of foam.

