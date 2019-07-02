Expect to run into DUI checkpoints this month

Sobriety checkpoints will be held in 19 South Dakota counties during July.

The checkpoints, held monthly in different counties, are designed to discourage people from drinking and then driving, according to a release from the state Department of Public Safety.

Checkpoints are conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement.

July checkpoints are planned for the counties of: Brookings, Brown, Brule, Butte, Charles Mix, Codington, Day, Hughes, Jerauld, Lincoln, Meade, Minnehaha, Moody, Pennington, Roberts, Spink, Stanley, Walworth and Yankton.

