Excessive moisture causes flooding in Custer State Park

Between the wet winter in the Southern Hills and the recent rainfall, Custer is dealing with some flooding.

Drivers will see several streams of water on the side of the road as they drive through Custer State Park.

The extra rain is causing creeks to overflow and creating plenty of small pools of water on the side.

But, tourists are not turning away because of the weather conditions.

A family arrived to Custer on Friday to enjoy their annual family vacation.

Though Memorial Day turned out to be a rainy one, it didn't stop them from fishing.

"I have four boys that are with me so staying in a tent or a cabin all day would drive us crazy. We got to do something. But it's good, it's a lot of fun. A lot of times you get the best fish when the weather changes and a front comes through so actually it's a good time to come out here," Mike Alfieri, a tourist, said.

After spending hundreds of dollars to bring the family out on vacation Alfieri said every cent was worth it. The family plans to leave Tuesday morning.