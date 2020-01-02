Excellent end of the decade in permit valuation

In 2019, the City issued issued 3,968 permits, which was the highest number issued since 2014, and the value of the building permits is valued at just under $330 million.

This is the fourth consecutive year of $300 million in permit valuation.

Two-thirds of the $330 million in permit worth were generated by 30 permits, each valued at more than $1 million or more.

The City hopes the positive trends and growth will continue.

"Whether large or small, behind those permits, there's roofers, there's welders, electricians, painters, builders, so it has an economic impact," said Darrell Shoemaker, City Communications Coordinator. "Every one of those contracts, we know those dollars turn over in the community because, you know, they're doing work here, their families are here, and it's a big impact."

The largest permit issued by the City in 2019 was for the new Civic Center Arena at more than $111 million.