Ex-Trump aide Paul Manafort hospitalized amid prison term

NEW YORK (AP) - Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort has been hospitalized during his federal prison sentence.

That’s according to two people familiar with the matter who couldn’t discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Manafort is serving more than seven years in prison, after being convicted as part of the special counsel’s Russia investigation.

The people said he was moved to the hospital last week from a federal prison in Pennsylvania for a heart-related condition.

The federal Bureau of Prisons says it could not provide specific information about an inmate’s medical condition, citing safety and privacy concerns.

