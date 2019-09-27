Every SD state university has fewer students

South Dakota’s public universities have a little more room these days since enrollment is down 3 percent.

The total headcount at the six universities was 34,520, a drop of 3.4 percent or 1,217 students over last year.

“South Dakota’s unemployment rate remains low, and we have a strong job market. That results in some students choosing work over education, especially if they struggle to find the financial resources to attend college,” said Paul B. Beran, the regents’ executive director and CEO.

“South Dakota lacks a stable source of state-level, need-based financial aid,” Beran added. “In our work with the Governor and state legislators, we’ll continue to stress that such support is critical to make higher education a reality for more students.”

Black Hills State University enrollment was down 4.39 percent; while the School of Mines and Technology experienced a 4.71 percent drop.

No South Dakota university had an increase in students.

