Even though the holidays are over you can still continue to give by donating blood

Blood donations are crucial all year round, but around the holiday season, staff from Vitalant say donations drop 20-25%

"Everybody is busy. Regular blood donors are out of town. We get the people that are getting sick and can't donate blood at that point and time," says the donor recruitment representative, Tori Robbins.

Robbins says some people use blood every day, and most of the blood usage is for routine medical needs.

"Somebody might take a blood pressure pill every day. There are people who use blood for medical conditions; it's not just tragedies and unexpected usage," says Robbins.

Having a strong blood supply and a consistent number of people donating is key, which is why encouraging younger people to donate is essential.

"The older they get can't donate blood. It might not necessarily be their age, but it might be different things that are happening in their life or that they're going through medically," says Robbins.

To try and build up the number of blood donors, the seventh annual Community Heroes Blood Drive begins Friday the 3 and runs through Saturday the 4.

"So if somebody needs blood to survive, that's their only option. There is nothing manufactured that we have that can take the place of that this point and time," says Robbins.

By consistently donating blood, it's important to remember you're saving someone's life.

Our Community Heroes Blood Drive runs from 10:30 in the morning until 5:30 in the evening at the Rushmore Mall at the end toward J.C. Penney's. You can call 605-877-1490 if you want to make an appointment.