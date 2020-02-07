Evacuation flight from Wuhan lands in Vancouver

A plane carrying Canadian citizens from Wuhan, China, has landed in Vancouver.

The evacuation flight organized by the Canadian government is refueling in Vancouver before flying to a military base in Ontario.

Several dozen more Canadian passengers left China on board a United States government flight that departed a few hours later.

All 176 evacuees from Wuhan will spend 14 days under quarantine at Canadian Forces Base Trenton, where they will be monitored to see if they have contracted the virus.

Canada has now six confirmed cases and the U.S. 12.

The Asian Development Bank says it will distribute $2 million to strengthen measures to detect and respond to the virus in China, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.

The bank said Friday that the money will pay for diagnostic and laboratory equipment and for improved outbreak surveillance and response, especially in rural areas.

The viral outbreak that began in China’s central Hubei province has infected more than 31,400 people worldwide. China confirmed 31,161 cases and 636 deaths as of Friday. More than 310 cases have been confirmed outside mainland China, including two deaths in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

