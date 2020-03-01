Eric's Wine Minute - Rombauer Wines

Rombauer has been an iconic brand in Napa for many years. Most known for their Zinfandel and Chardonnay, Rombauer first started making Cabernet Sauvignon in 1980. Since then, a Sauvignon Blanc and Merlot have been added to the line - both tasting beautifully today.

Daniel Fehr was recently in KOTA Territory promoting the line of wines at various tastings and events.