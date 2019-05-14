Epic fail, squirrel desperate for birdseed

Spring is in the air, and the wildlife are out. A home in the Meadowbrook area of Rapid City captured the repeated attempts of one squirrel looking for an easy lunch.

The video, from May 7, 2019 shows the squirrel jumping over and over again to try and land some birdseed. Eventually the little guy gets onto the hook the feeders are hanging from and climbs down. The security camera picked up the repeated attempts for about an hour before the squirrel was finally successful in getting to the seeds.