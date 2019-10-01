Enrollment growth at Western Dakota Tech, across the state

Student enrollment at Western Dakota Technical Institute in Rapid City climbed 14.5% for Fall 2019 compared to the previous year.

The additional 158 students in the 1,247 student body include full-time, part-time, and dual-credit students and fill seats in all of the programs offered.

According to their admissions office, the schools' full-time student numbers increased by 7.2%

Since South Dakota has been struggling to fulfill job openings in health care, construction, environmental engineering, electricity, heating, air conditioning, and plumbing, WDT President Ann Bolman says the institution is doing all it can to make sure their students are a part of a thriving community.

"People in our area literally are depending on our graduates to help build the area up and when we don't have students coming through, it doesn't help because then there aren't students ready in this area to be able to pick up with the skill sets and really run forward as fast as our employers need them to," Bolman said.

Dr. Bolman added the 98% career placement rate at WDT speaks to what they are doing to prepare their students and ensuring they are ready for their spots in the world.