Do you need a night out with your best gal pals?

Enjoy a girls night out at the O&A Farmhouse. (KOTA TV)

A girls night out event is taking place Wednesday, January 22 at the O&A Farmhouse. The business is named after Sue McCormick's parents Olaf and Alfa as well as a tribute to her family's cattle brand.

Heidi Glood is part of Pure Medical Aesthetics, LLC which offers services like Botox, fillers, Kybella and facials. It's a small clinic all about beauty and making people feel better. Glood said more people are getting Botox because there's not as much stigma surrounding it, especially in the Black Hills.

The event on Wednesday goes from 5 - 7 p.m. at O&A Farmhouse. It's located at 320 7th Street in Rapid City. There's 20% off clothing and 10% off home décor. Pure Med is offering Botox, Newtox and B12 shots, too!