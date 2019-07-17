Endangered Missing Advisory issued for woman last seen in Rapid City

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for 21-year old Ester Marie Wolfe. Wolfe was last seen in Rapid City on Saturday July 13th when she left her workplace after a visit with 33-year old Jesse Myron Sierra, with whom she had a prior relationship. The advisory says Ester is believed to be endangered and may possibly be in the company of Sierra with whom she has a past history of reported domestic assault.

Wolfe is Native American, 5'3" tall, 130 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair. Sierra is Native American, 6'2", 185 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

They are possibly in a dark blue Chevy Avalanche with temporary paper tags and no license plates.

Contact law enforcement at 605-394-4131 with any information.

