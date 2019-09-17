Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Harding Co. woman

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for 87-year old Clara Mae Braun of Buffalo, South Dakota. She has been missing since Monday. Clara Mae was possibly seen at 6:30am Monday in Perkins County, driving north on South Dakota Highway 73 about 15 miles south of Lemmon. She was driving her beige Chrysler 300 with South Dakota license 35C-588. She may be experiencing some dementia and may have become disoriented and is considered endangered. Braun is white, 5'1" and 120 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair and wears glasses. Contact law enforcement at 605-375-3414 with any information.