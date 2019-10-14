Empty Bowl Fundraiser helps feed the hungry

This Wednesday, October 16, the Empty Bowl Fundraiser will be held at the Deadwood Social Club.

This fun and relaxed event charges $10 per bowl and fills them with soup donated by the Deadwood Social Club. Local artists and art students from Lead Deadwood High School, Spearfish High School, and Black Hills State University donate handmade pottery bowls.

The funds raised will be donated to the Lord's Cupboard in Lead and the Spearfish Food Bank.

"I think that people just love the cause, and it's when you throw in some art for a worthy cause, it's just a perfect match," said Karen Everett, Executive Director of the Lead Deadwood Arts Center.

Two hundred fifty to 300 people are expected to attend.