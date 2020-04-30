Emotions run high as people start to evacuate their homes

The wind is a familiar friend to people on East Daisy Drive in Black Hawk.

As of April 30th, the sink-hole is 330' by 85'.

But this week, an unwelcome visitor returned to the neighborhood impacting people like Linda Rath.

"It's crazy and they got a lot to deal with already," said Rath.

An 85-foot deep sinkhole forced the evacuation of 12 families.

"They're gone," said Rath.

For Rath and her home.

"I'm about six homes away," said Rath

Every day -- more worry about what happens next.

"I don't know. I like it here," said Rath.

Here, where dozens of homes were built above what could be a forgotten mine.

"Oh my gosh," said Rath. "Somebody knew that mine was down there and somebody got away with building these homes here and they let them do it."

And sinkholes pay a visit all too often.

"Well my neighbor had a sinkhole last year, so my front yard it's got a dip and that started last year so I'm a little concerned," said Rath.

Concern for herself. And her neighbors.

"Well he just let me know that he only moved in four months ago," said Rath. "He just made his third payment on his house and I said I'd get out."

Rath has a backup, she can move in with her daughter in Box Elder.

"For me, I can get by. For the younger people, this is their life," said Rath.

For people wanting to take a look at the sinkhole, emergency officials and neighbors want you to know that you will be fined if you go past the caution tape.

On Friday at 5 p-m, there will be an outdoor community meeting at the East side of the blocked off-street.