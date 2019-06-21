Emergency siren misfires for second time in a month

Some Rapid City residents got an early wake up call Friday morning when an emergency siren went off by accident.

It was the second time in a month the same siren has misfired and emergency management folks are digging in to find out why.

The siren at East Middle School sounded off at about 3 a.m. Friday and prompted calls to 911 dispatch.

"When citizens hear those sirens they naturally assume that something is wrong -- and that's a good assumption," said Director of Pennington County Emergency Management Dustin Willett. "That's what the system is there for. So when those systems activate falsely the first concern, the greatest concern, is that we unduly worry the citizens."

The same siren misfired on May 19 and repair crews could not positively identify the cause. The first suspect is usually water and weather damage but sometimes birds make nests in the towers. Those causes were ruled out. The siren passed tests and was put back on line.

On Friday authorities reached out to the manufacturer for new ideas on troubleshooting the breakdown -- but maintained faith in the system.

"We still have a high degree of confidence," Willett said. "It's a good system. It's a highly reliable system. But it's always frustrating when individual sirens become problematic and we have to chase down exactly what's happening and how to fix it."

The county operates 34 sirens to alert citizens of emergencies such as flash floods or tornadoes. Having the East Middle School tower down leaves a blank spot in the coverage map and the hope is that this tower can be back on line by the middle of July.