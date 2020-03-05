Emergency service exercise for hazardous scenarios

Pedestrians walking past Storybook Island in Rapid City today might be asked to bypass the parking lot area, because teams from the National Guard, the Rapid City Fire Department as well as other partners had a joint-exercise for a hazardous materials scenario.

"The trick is having the team figure out what it is. So it's kind of a surprise, and we're not going to put that out, and hopefully the teams behind me find the right answer by the end of the day," Dustin Willet, the director of emergency management at RCFD Pennington County said.

Willet said, they would not release the scenario to the public. All could be observed was that there were many different containers, service members were told the procedures of wiping and disinfecting, and some people changed into special suits. Regardless of the scenario, Willet said, the service members would learn from the practice, in hopes of getting ready to "do it for real" in the future.

