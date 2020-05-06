Emergency response training for the Great Plains Tribes

In response to COVID-19, the Great Plains Tribal Chairmen's Health Board has established a new Emergency Operations and Training Center to assist tribal-nations. Jerilyn Church, the CEO of the Health Board says, a lot of people on the emergency command teams are taking on more than one role, for example, some are healthcare providers also acting as administrative staff in the tribal communities. Having the right tools and training will be helpful going forward in future emergency. Church says, if any tribe needs assistance, the Health Board will work with them to assess each community's needs.

