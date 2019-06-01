Emergency agencies share advice about severe weather

Severe weather might be over for now, but emergency responders say you should always be prepared.

On Saturday at the Emergency Preparedness Fair, emergency responders showed off various equipment they use to rescue people.

Kids also learned how to put out fires with an extinguisher and how to prevent wildfires.

Paul Thomson from Lawrence County Emergency Management told us what you should do if you find yourself in a dangerous situation.

"The first thing they should do is be cognizant of where they live and what their dangers are in their area so if they're near a creek, they know where to go, what to look for in case of heavy rain or high water. The most important thing is to be prepared ahead of time," Paul Thomson said, the director of Lawrence County Emergency Management.

In case of flooding, storms, tornadoes, or any severe weather, Thomson says families should have a to-go kit.

"Have your money ready, cash, credit cards, what things you would like to take from your house. I've heard a lot of times, people value their family photos. Things that can't be replaced. And just what you would need for the first 24 hours if you were going on vacation," Thomson said.

Trooper Ed Fox says it's safest for people to stay home during severe weather.

If they do need to venture out, he says be cautious.

"And then if you are out in it (severe weather), just drive accordingly. Drive slowly. If you come up to to a sign that says road closed or there's water rushing across the road, don't try to cross that," Ed Fox said, a trooper with the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

If you want to learn more about how you can prepare for an emergency, contact Lawrence County Emergency Management at 605-578-2122.

